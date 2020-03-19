|
|
ANGOLA - Robert W. Peters Jr., of Angola, Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Robert was born to Robert and Shirley (Broom) Peters on Dec. 5, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968.
He was a member of Angola American Legion Post #31.
He attended Living Hope Church in Ashley, Indiana.
For most of his life, he was a truck driver.
His survivors include his daughter and grandsons, Allison and Marshal and Jason, living in Massachusetts; and parents, Robert and Shirley Peters, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Popkey; and son, Jason.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at Living Hope Church in Ashley on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m.
The Rev. Bob Neace and Pastor Ken Brinkman will officiate the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the church or American Legion.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Published in KPCNews on Mar. 19, 2020