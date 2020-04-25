|
KENDALLVILLE - Robert Thomas Rice, age 63, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Rice was born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 21, 1956, to Russell Rice and Mary (Blevins) Smith. They preceded him in death.
His survivors include his daughter, Bobbie Jo Rice, of Marion, Ohio; sister, Joyce and Gordon Bowen, of Kendallville; half-sisters, Trish Jackson, of Wichita, Kansas, Linda Frazier, of Indianapolis, and Becky Edwards, of La Crosse, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, James Rice, Billy Rice and Paul Rice.
There will be a graveside funeral service on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville, with a gathering at 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Published in KPCNews from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020