LIGONIER - Robert Dean Riegsecker, 85, of Ligonier, Indiana, went to live with his Lord, Jan. 1, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Bob was born in Elkhart County, Indiana, on Jan. 9, 1934, to John and Neomah Riegsecker.
He married Sandra Emmert on July 26, 1964.
He attended Millersburg School and received an associate degree in accounting from Indiana Business College Indianapolis.
Bob was a member of Maple Grove Church where he was chairman of the children's department for many years, and later was an active member of Topeka Mennonite Church.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Sandra Riegsecker; two sons, Greg (Juliana) Riegsecker, of Ligonier, and Brent Riegsecker, of Scottsdale, Arizona; and two daughters, Jennifer Finlinson, of Syracuse, and Lori (Pilot) Park, of Henderson Nevada; seven grandchildren, Jay and Robbie Finlinson, Mikel, Tali, Alex, Annie Riegsecker, and Danielle Park; two sisters, Lillian (Fred) Slabach, and Doris (Roy) Keim; and two brothers, Duane and Richard Riegsecker.
A visitation will be held at Topeka Christian Assembly, formerly Topeka Mennonite Church, 206 E. Lake St., Topeka, IN 46571, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 2-5 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at the church on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Pastor Harold Gingerich will officiate.
Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be directed to LaGrange County Youth for Christ.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.