Robert Ritchie
1944 - 2020
KIMMELL - Robert B. "Bob" Ritchie, age 76, of Kimmell passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born on May 1, 1944, the son of Austin and Hollie (Polly) Ritchie in Ritchie, Kentucky.

He married Diana Sleighter on April 12, 2003.

Survivors include his wife, Diana Ritchie of Kimmell; four children, Bobby (Kimberly) Ritchie of Wawaka, Christopher Morphew of Columbia City, Linda (Stanley) Meyers of Kimmell, and Amanda (Aaron) Morphew-Ulm of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four siblings, Benjamin Ritchie of LaPorte, Texas, Truman (Delia) Ritchie of LaGrange, Lutisha Ritchie of Fisty, Kentucky, and Sophronia (Leon) Godsey of Stroh; along with countless nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Lillie "Cricket" Ritchie in 2002 his parents; a son, Tony G. Ritchie in 1973; a granddaughter, Jessica Ritchie in 1985; eight brothers, Leonard, Lauza, Hubert, Oscar, Edmond, Marion, Corbitt, and Tommy Ritchie; and two sisters, Kizzie VanBurken and Dicy Featherstone.

Bob worked at the Fort Wayne Foundry for 45 years and retired as plant superintendent. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats, watching NASCAR, and most importantly harassing all the people he loved. Bob was a character to say the least and brought joy to all that knew him. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

A funeral service will be held in Bob's honor at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Burial will follow in Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Monday at Yeager Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center Fund, c/o Noble County Community Foundation, 1599 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
NOV
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
NOV
24
Burial
Sparta Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
