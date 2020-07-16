Robert Rupp

ANGOLA - Robert D. Rupp, 94, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.

He was born on Oct. 29, 1925, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Walter and Amanda (Lederman) Rupp.

He married Margaret Kunce on July 27, 1963.

Robert was a proud United States Army veteran.

He worked at Dana Weatherhead in Angola, Indiana, retiring in 1987, after 37 years of service.

He was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola, Indiana, and the Angola Moose Lodge.

Robert enjoyed woodworking, playing golf, traveling and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Margaret Rupp, of Angola, Indiana; son, Randy Walsh, of Bryan, Ohio; daughters, Linda Biggs, of Angola, Indiana, and daughter, Sue Ann Rupp, of Sarasota, Florida; four brothers, Gene (Barbara) Rupp, of Battle Creek, Michigan, Walter (Jeannie) Rupp, of Jonesville, Michigan; Larry Rupp, of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, and Lynn (Joyce) Rupp, of Battle Creek, Michigan; and sister, Karen Hoag of Oren, Utah. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Angela (Ryan) Hall, of Crawfordsville, Indiana, Anthony (Sara) Biggs, of McCordsville, Indiana, Amanda Biggs, of Lima, Ohio, Cody Walsh, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Zachary Walsh, of Montpelier, Ohio; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cynthia Rupp; and brother, Jimmy Rupp.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with Michael D. Booher, minister officiating.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Flint Cemetery in Steuben County, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant View Church of Christ or to the American Cancer Society.

For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.