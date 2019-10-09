|
ANGOLA - Robert Alan "Bob" Steinke, 60, of Angola, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home.
Bob was born on April 8, 1959, in Montpelier, Ohio.
He attended school in Montpelier, Ohio, until his junior year, and graduated from Edon High School in 1977. He also attended vocational school in Williams County.
Bob married Rhonda (Jauregui) Hubbard on Aug. 2, 2018, in Angola, Indiana.
He worked for Dana and also Auto Form for 30 years, and currently was working for Cardinal in Fremont, Indiana.
Bob enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, being outdoors, gardening, the Indianapolis Colts, and loved all of his family and friends very much. He and Rhonda had a hobby farm for many years, with many animals, including draft horses, chickens, turkeys and cows, and his favorite was Samantha his pet turkey. Bob and Rhonda had just recently sold the hobby farm and had decided to move closer to Angola. He was a member of North Scott Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Steinke, of Angola; children, Nick (Carly) Steinke, of Edon, Ohio, Melissa (Dustin) Schlachter, of Bryan, Ohio, and Anthony Steinke, of Toledo, Ohio; stepchildren, Jami Hubbard (Bryan Boyer), of Angola, and Elliot Hubbard, of Angola; grandchildren, Ethan, Carter, Brynn, Blake, and Bodhi; his father and stepmother, Col. Donald (Terry) Steinke, of Montpelier, Ohio; mother and stepfather, Norma Jean (Ned) Snyder, of Montpelier, Ohio; a sister, Debra (Al) Dye, of Bat Cave, North Carolina; brother, Ronald (Joni) Steinke, of Montpelier, Ohio, and a sister-in-law, Nance Steinke, of Montpelier, Ohio.
Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Steinke.
Calling hours will be held from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at North Scott Christian Church, corner of 150 N. and C.R. 550E, Angola.
Pastor David Wilson will officiate the service.
Burial will follow the service at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorial donations in Bob's memory may be directed to Heartland Hospice or North Scott Christian Church.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.