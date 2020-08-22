1/1
Robert Walker II
AUBURN - Robert Lee "Bobby" Walker II, 61, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1959, in Auburn, to Robert L. and Harriett (Wyne) Walker.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Mr. Walker worked in various factories in the local area.

Surviving are his mother, Harriett Walker, of Auburn; two sisters, Janet J. (Larry) Metcalf, of Michigan, and Sue A. Greuter, of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; sister and brother-in-law, Connie Lynn and Casey Baughman; and brother-in-law, Greg Stahl.

A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1605 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Steven Ardhuerumly officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Harriett Walker.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
