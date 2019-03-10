ALBION - Robert Harris Wilson, 90, passed into heaven Thursday, February 28 at Sacred Heart Nursing Home in Avilla.

Born December 15, 1928, Bob was the son of Ruby (Edsall) and Charles Lorne Wilson. He was a lifelong resident of Albion, the town he claimed as home even while a resident at Sacred Heart. He married Mary Louise Koch on November 28, 1959. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2016.

Bob was a graduate of Albion High School and a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a member American Legion Post 246 and the Hoosier Warbirds.

Bob retired from the U.S. Postal Department in 1984 after 38 years of employment, including several years as postmaster. He then worked for the town of Albion for 25 years. Throughout his lifetime, beginning when he was still a Boy Scout himself, Bob led and supported Scouts. In 2018, he received the Veterans Award from Boy Scouts of America in honor of his service to scouting.

Bob is survived by a son, Steve (Melodee) Wilson of Goshen; four daughters, Ingrid (Ken) Lochamire of LaGrange, Monica Wilson of Huntertown, Bonita Wilson of Kendallville and Sandra (Powell) Simonton of Kendallville; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, William, Wayne and Paul Wilson.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father Jay Steele officiating. Visitation is Friday, March 15, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Harper Funeral Home in Albion.

Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, with military honors by the United States Air Force.

Memorials may be made to the Hoosier Warbirds Air Museum in Auburn.

You may send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting: www.harperfuneralhomes.com

Harper Funeral Home, Albion, is entrusted with arrangements