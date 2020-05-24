|
ALBION - Robert James Winebrenner, 81, of Albion, Indiana, died on Sunday May 17, 2020, at his home.
Born Nov. 11, 1938, in Noble County, Indiana, he was a son of James and LaVon (Huntsman) Winebrenner.
Robert was a graduate of Albion-Jefferson High School.
He served his country as an artilleryman in the U.S. Army.
He retired from Dana Corp in Fort Wayne, after 37 years of service. He also owned and operated Winebrenner Gas & Bait in Merriam, Indiana.
On Sept. 19, 1958, he married Karen Long. She preceded him in death on March 1, 2018.
He enjoyed collecting antiques and helping his wife in her antique store. He was a member of the Albion Masonic Lodge since 1995, where he had served as past Master. He also belonged to Albion American Legion Post 246.
Robert is survived by sons, Dave (Christy) Winebrenner, of Wawaka, Daren (Angi) Winebrenner, of Fort Myers, Florida, and Sam (Theresa) Winebrenner, of Columbia City. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Retta Belle Gaff.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; grandson, Zach; and a brother, Donald.
Due to ongoing concerns relating to COVID-19, funeral services will be private.
Burial will be at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Merriam.
Contributions in Robert's name may be directed to Albion American Legion Post 246.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
