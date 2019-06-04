KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
KENDALLVILLE - Robert McKee Zimmerman, 78, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his residence in Kendallville.

Mr. Zimmerman was born in Findlay, Ohio, on Dec. 18, 1940, to Robert Prickett and Elmo Belle (McKee) Zimmerman. They are deceased.

He moved to Wolcottville, Indiana, with his family in 1942. Robert graduated from Avilla High School in 1958, and he attended Fort Wayne Art Institute for two years.

He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1960-1963.

He was employed for more than 35 years with Navistar as chief design engineer before retiring in 1998.

Bob was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville and he enjoyed gardening, flying model airplanes, photography, cooking, playing pool, and wood carving.

His survivors include his wife, Georgia Zimmerman, of Kendallville; daughters, Judy Bender, of Aruba, and Linda and Jerry Young, of Kendallville; sons, Jerrold and Nona Bender, of Kendallville, and Jeffrey and Sue Bender, of Pretty Lake; four grandchildren including, Jamie and Marc Schwachter, of Cleveland, Ohio; Calvin Bender, of Kendallville; Ryan and Andrea Bender, of Elkhart; and Jenny and Ryan Nott, of South Milford; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, David A. Zimmerman, of Rochester Hills, Michigan; and sisters, Becky L. Zimmerman, of Kendallville and Diana Zimmerman, of Kendallville.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and a niece, Allysun Andrea Lynn Zimmerman.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with an hour of visitation prior to the funeral service.

The Rev. Mike Wakeland will officiate the funeral service.

Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on June 4, 2019
