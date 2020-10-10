1/1
Roberta Elser
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALBION - Roberta Irene Elser, age 83, of Albion, Indiana, passed away at home with her family by her side on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Roberta was born on Dec. 30, 1936, in Kendallville, Indiana, along with her twin brother, Robert, to Donald G. and Gail L. (Butler) Smith.

Roberta resided in Albion her entire life, graduating from high school in 1954, and marrying Richard "Brenton" Elser, of rural Albion, in 1955

Roberta always worked outside of the home, primarily as a bookkeeper or in the accounting capacity, and along with her husband, Brent, restored a home built in approximately 1859 on the east end of Albion.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, craft projects, furniture restoration and flower gardening.

Roberta was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Albion, Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Roberta is survived by her husband of 65 years, Brent Elser; daughter, Elaine (Mike) Rehling; granddaughters, Dr. Michelle (Bryan) Tolle and Nicole (Blaise) Felty; sisters-in-law, Betty Smith, of Albion, Indiana, Patricia (Steigmeyer) Elser Frymeir, of Auburn, Indiana, Helen (Elser) Coil, of Albion, Indiana, Peggy (Carpenter) Elser, of Albion, Indiana, and Ann (Kinnison) Elser, of Ligonier, Indiana; along with a host of nieces and nephews who currently reside in the Albion area, Fort Wayne and Indianapolis - all of whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Gail Smith; her brother, Robert V. Smith; brothers and sisters in-law, Burnell and Nadine (Mault) Elser, Clifton and Vonita (Elser) Bair, Charles and Marjorie (Parker) Elser, Raymond Elser, Robert and Elizabeth (Elser) Shellman, Robert Coil, James Elser and Harold Elser.

Services will take place at 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home, Albion Chapel, with Chaplain Ken Weaver officiating.

Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, and 12:30-1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

An Eastern Star service will take place at the end of visitation on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Burial will take place at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmel, Indiana.

Memorials are to Parkview Hospice.

The family would like to thank those who kept in touch, sent cards, dropped off food, and offered prayers, comfort and sympathy during her illness. You have no idea how much it meant to her and the family.

The family asks that those in attendance please follow the Governor's mandate and wear face masks covering the nose and mouth for the safety and protection of others.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes - Albion Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Harper Funeral Homes - Albion Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Service
07:30 PM
Harper Funeral Homes - Albion Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Harper Funeral Homes - Albion Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Service
01:30 PM
Harper Funeral Homes - Albion Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Homes - Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
(260) 636-2101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Homes - Albion Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved