ALBION - Roberta Irene Elser, age 83, of Albion, Indiana, passed away at home with her family by her side on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Roberta was born on Dec. 30, 1936, in Kendallville, Indiana, along with her twin brother, Robert, to Donald G. and Gail L. (Butler) Smith.

Roberta resided in Albion her entire life, graduating from high school in 1954, and marrying Richard "Brenton" Elser, of rural Albion, in 1955

Roberta always worked outside of the home, primarily as a bookkeeper or in the accounting capacity, and along with her husband, Brent, restored a home built in approximately 1859 on the east end of Albion.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, craft projects, furniture restoration and flower gardening.

Roberta was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Albion, Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Roberta is survived by her husband of 65 years, Brent Elser; daughter, Elaine (Mike) Rehling; granddaughters, Dr. Michelle (Bryan) Tolle and Nicole (Blaise) Felty; sisters-in-law, Betty Smith, of Albion, Indiana, Patricia (Steigmeyer) Elser Frymeir, of Auburn, Indiana, Helen (Elser) Coil, of Albion, Indiana, Peggy (Carpenter) Elser, of Albion, Indiana, and Ann (Kinnison) Elser, of Ligonier, Indiana; along with a host of nieces and nephews who currently reside in the Albion area, Fort Wayne and Indianapolis - all of whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Gail Smith; her brother, Robert V. Smith; brothers and sisters in-law, Burnell and Nadine (Mault) Elser, Clifton and Vonita (Elser) Bair, Charles and Marjorie (Parker) Elser, Raymond Elser, Robert and Elizabeth (Elser) Shellman, Robert Coil, James Elser and Harold Elser.

Services will take place at 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home, Albion Chapel, with Chaplain Ken Weaver officiating.

Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, and 12:30-1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

An Eastern Star service will take place at the end of visitation on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Burial will take place at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmel, Indiana.

Memorials are to Parkview Hospice.

The family would like to thank those who kept in touch, sent cards, dropped off food, and offered prayers, comfort and sympathy during her illness. You have no idea how much it meant to her and the family.

The family asks that those in attendance please follow the Governor's mandate and wear face masks covering the nose and mouth for the safety and protection of others.