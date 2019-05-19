FOUNTAIN INN, South Carolina - Roberta Sue Hehman, 72, widow of Vaughn Hehman, of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Milan, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Robert Earl Hunter and the late Mayme Adella Gurney Hunter.

Roberta is survived by her two sons, Benjamin Scott Franklin and his wife, Sandy, of Kendallville and Michael Franklin and his wife, Alecia, of Fountain Inn, South Carolina; a daughter, Lisa Voelz Gatesy and her husband, Bob, of Columbus, Indiana; ten grandchildren, Allison, Calvin, Zachary, Kristina, Conner, Erich, Zach, Whittany, Matthew and Kyle; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother Jerry Wayne Hunter.

In addition to her husband and parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her sister, Diana Wright.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.cannonbyrd.com.