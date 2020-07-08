ANGOLA - Roberta H. Miller, 85, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on June 30, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan, to John Beres and Blanche (Burke) Beres Dunham.

She married Mark Ambrose Miller on Feb. 19, 1954.

Roberta retired from ARO/Ingersoll-Rand, formerly Modernaire, in Angola, Indiana.

Surviving are her sons, Michael A. (Gina) Miller, of Fremont, Indiana, and Ronnie L. (Kristina) Miller, of Orland, Indiana; and her brother, John Beres, of Nettle Lake, Ohio. Also surviving are three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mark Ambrose Miller on Nov. 29, 1990; and two sisters, Clarinda Copeland and Sharon Smith.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, with Pastor Mike Cain officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.

Memorials in Roberta's memory may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

Condolences may be expressed at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.