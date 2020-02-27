KPCNews Obituaries
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home
Angola, IN
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home
Angola, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home
Angola, IN
Robin Holiday


1963 - 2020
Robin Holiday Obituary

ANGOLA - Robin J. Holiday, 56, passed away suddenly on Feb. 24, 2020, at her home in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on May 7, 1963, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Richard and Mary Jane (Grenzenbach) Hardesty.

She married Marty J. Holiday on Oct. 20, 1989.

Robin was a supervisor for the Indiana Toll Road.

She enjoyed landscaping and being in the outdoors, sitting by the river, and was always helping people. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with her two grandchildren.

Surviving are her mother, Mary Jane Hardesty, of Fort Wayne; loving husband of 30 years, Marty J. Holiday, of Angola; daughter, Kristy (Daniel) Mason, of Hamilton; and her two grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Mason. Also surviving are her brother, Roger (Judy) Hardesty, of New Haven; and sisters, Debbie Nichols, of Fort Wayne, and Becky Merrill, of Churubusco.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Hardesty; and brother, Gary Hardesty.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, and 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, with Pastor Tracey Zimmerman officiating.

Burial will be at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.

Memorials in Robin's memory may be made to Project Help, Angola, Indiana.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 27, 2020
