|
Rochelle Olds
LAGRANGE - Rochelle A. Olds, 80, of LaGrange, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Life Care Center of LaGrange.
She was born on Sept. 15, 1939, to Everett and Aldena (Targgart) Harris. They preceded her in death.
Rochelle was raised in rural Noble County, just outside LaOtto, by Everett and Aldena (Targgart) Harris. She was active in 4-H, graduated from Avilla High School in 1957 and went on to become a beautician. Through her involvement in Rural Youth, she met jersey dairyman James Olds from LaGrange. They married on April 8, 1961.
Rochelle had a beauty shop in the farm house, but after bringing Casey home, she devoted her time to her children. She was very active in volunteering at their school, coaching bowling, running the Little League concession stand, sitting at the dairy barn during fair week and taking care of other children in the nursery at the LaGrange First United Methodist Church. Hundreds of kids called her "mom."
Rochelle went to work at a local gas station in 1988. She retired in approximately 2001.
During her adult years, Rochelle was a dedicated Pythian Sister. She served as the Grand Chief of Indiana in 2004-2005 and is still a member.
Rochelle is also an active member with her church family at Plato United Methodist. Rochelle was known for her needlepoint creations, especially her Christmas ornaments and for putting together jigsaw puzzles. If anyone is looking for yarn or puzzles, she might have the national reserve! She was one heck of a firecracker, right up to the end. She certainly wasn't afraid to tell you how she felt, yet you knew she meant well. She was giving and loving to all. She had many great friendships and cherished every minute spent with them – whether it be a shopping trip and a bite to eat, or visiting in her living room or porch.
Rochelle's pride and joy was her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved watching Chad and Kody in sports, and it was their weddings four years ago that kept her motivated as she faced health issues and her amputation. She absolutely adored their wives, Jenna and Renee, and was tickled pink every opportunity she gets to be with her great-grandchildren. Cali is her dancing angel. Mom was able to watch her in every recital. Even now, she is so proud and excited that Cali participated in Miss Duneland Outstanding Teen.
James preceded Rochelle in death in 2014. She is survived by her son, Casey Olds, and her daughter, Jamelle Godlewski. Also surviving are her grandsons Chad (Jenna) Olds, Kody (Renee) Olds; her granddaughter, Cali Godlewski; her great-grandsons Eli Olds, Samuel Olds, Easton Olds and great-granddaughter, Savannah Olds. She is also survived by her two brothers, Ron (Carol) Harris and Bob (Henrietta) Harris.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, with the Rev. Mike Antal officiating.
Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 3-7 p.m.
Memorials may be contributed in Rochelle's memory to the Plato United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com