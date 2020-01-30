|
BUTLER - Roger W. Cline, 78, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb nursing home in Butler, Indiana.
He was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Feb. 21, 1941, to George William and Doris Leone (McCollough) Cline. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Butler High School in 1959.
Roger married Patricia "Pat" R. (Shoudel) Cline on Aug. 6, 1966, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn, and she survives.
He worked 45 years for Hendrickson Tandem in Butler, retiring in 2004.
He was a member of Indiana National Guard, Charles Foster Blaker American Legion Post #202 in Butler, he was a member of the Butler Fire Department for 16 years and a former member of Butler Eagles Lodge #2733.
Roger enjoyed woodworking and being with his kids and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; two sons and daughter-in-laws, Mark and Mandy Cline, of Butler, and Scott and Lola Cline, of St. Joe; four grandchildren, Remington Cline, of St. Joe, Zackery Cline, of Butler, Sarah Weible, of Fort Wayne and Eric Weible, of Paulding, Ohio; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Laura Cline.
Funeral services for Roger W. Cline will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, with the Rev. Daniel E. Borgelt, of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, Ohio, officiating.
Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the funeral home, and also one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Roger W. Cline be directed to Butler Legion Post 202 Scholarship Fund or Laurels of DeKalb Memory Care Unit.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, of Butler, has been entrusted in assisting the family with the arrangements.