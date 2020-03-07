KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000

Roger Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Fisher Obituary

Leesburg - Roger W. Fisher, 73. of Leesburg, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, while on vacation in Florida.

He was born on June 12, 1946, in Auburn, Indiana, to William Dale and Martha L. (Moreland) Fisher.

Roger was a 1964 graduate of Butler High School and earned an Associate's Degree in Computer Science from International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1965 to 1969. He was a 2nd Class Petty Officer, Sub-Sonar Technician on the USS Bugara (SS-331).

He was Public Affairs Manager at Sprint Corporation in Warsaw, from 1971 to 2004. He then worked at Commercial Realty Concepts Group in Columbia City, from 2005 to 2007, and then worked at INdigital in Fort Wayne, for six years, from 2007 until his retirement in 2013.

Roger was a member of Forest Lodge #239 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Fort Wayne, American Legion Post 253 (Lifetime Member), VFW (Lifetime Member), Porsche Club of America and U.S. Submarine Hoosier Base (Lifetime Member).

He married Janet Jennings on Sept. 9, 1972, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Butler, and she survives.

Also surviving are a daughter and son, Michelle Carter and her husband, Alexander, of McKinney, Texas, and Chad Fisher and his wife, Heather, of Menifee, California; four grandchildren, Megyn Carter, Maxwell Carter, Carly Fisher and Callie Fisher; a brother, Ronald Fisher, of Lutherville, Maryland; and a sister-in-law, Roxanne Fisher, of Edgerton, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and younger brother, Richard Fisher.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Military Honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy and Butler American Legion.

Calling is Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the funeral home, with a Masonic Service at 4 p.m.

Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight, Quiet Knights or s.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -