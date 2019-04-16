KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Sarasien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Sarasien

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger Sarasien Obituary

WATERLOO - Roger W. Sarasien, 60, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home in Waterloo.

Mr. Sarasien worked for the past 32 years as an industrial maintenance technician, most recently working at Letcia Corp. in Fremont.

He was born June 3, 1958, in Fort Wayne to the late James F. Sarasien Jr. and Gloria (Mechling) Sarasien.

He married Lisa A. Smith on Aug. 30, 1986. in Fort Wayne, and she survives in Waterloo.

Also surviving are three children, John Sarasien of Waterloo, Ruth Sarasien of Butler, and Paul (Milda) Sarasien of Garden City, Michigan; a grandson; and two brothers, Richard W. (Carol) Sarasien of Fort Wayne and James F. (Kelly) Sarasien III of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one child; and a brother, Randall W. Sarasien.

A memorial service will take at 11 a.m. Saturday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Matt Lennon officiating.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

To send condolence, visit fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now