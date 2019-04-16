WATERLOO - Roger W. Sarasien, 60, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home in Waterloo.

Mr. Sarasien worked for the past 32 years as an industrial maintenance technician, most recently working at Letcia Corp. in Fremont.

He was born June 3, 1958, in Fort Wayne to the late James F. Sarasien Jr. and Gloria (Mechling) Sarasien.

He married Lisa A. Smith on Aug. 30, 1986. in Fort Wayne, and she survives in Waterloo.

Also surviving are three children, John Sarasien of Waterloo, Ruth Sarasien of Butler, and Paul (Milda) Sarasien of Garden City, Michigan; a grandson; and two brothers, Richard W. (Carol) Sarasien of Fort Wayne and James F. (Kelly) Sarasien III of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one child; and a brother, Randall W. Sarasien.

A memorial service will take at 11 a.m. Saturday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Matt Lennon officiating.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

To send condolence, visit fellerandclark.com.