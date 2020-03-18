|
ANGOLA - Roger Burton Schwertfager, 77, of Fort Wayne and Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully, with family and close friends by his side, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Born on Nov. 18, 1942, in Lima, Ohio, he was the son of Burton and Lillian (Kettler) Schwertfager.
Roger was vice president and general manager of Stark & Company for more than 25 years, before retiring from the company. In his later years, he dabbled in a few business ventures before officially retiring.
He was a member of Emmanuel Community Church in Fort Wayne.
He was in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and a member of the American Legion.
Roger enjoyed watching his granddaughter cheer at sports events. He also liked to golf, go fishing and water skiing up at the lake in Angola, where he spent many summers hanging out with family and friends, especially with the Kollen's family. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his son, Douglas (Cathleen) Schwertfager; and granddaughter, Zoe, all of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by his sister, June (Penny) Schwertfager, of Phoenix, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Janet Hagar.
The family and funeral home have decided that the health and safety of everyone is a priority. Due to these concerns there will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana, with the Rev. Tim Terrell officiating.
Memorials may be made in Roger's memory to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46814.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.