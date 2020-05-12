KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Shore Church
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Yoder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Yoder


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Yoder Obituary

SHIPSHEWANA - Roger D. Yoder, 76, of Shipshewana, Indiana, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at 9:10 p.m., on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Millers Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana.

He was born on June 4, 1943, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Harry V. and Grace Virginia (Schrock) Yoder.

He was married on Sept. 19, 1964, at 8th St. Mennonite Church in Goshen, Indiana, to Marolyn K. Hershberger. She survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Sheila (Andrew) Auter, of Gig Harbor, Washington, Shelli (Josh Perry) Yoder, of Bloomington, and Sharla (Shane) Weldy, of Wakarusa; seven grandchildren, Adam, Olivia, Avery, Izzy, Ivy, Eden, and Oakley; sister, Shirley J. Miller, of Shipshewana; two brothers, Raymond (Jean) Yoder, of Auburn and Stanley L. (Barb) Yoder, of Angola.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carolyn J. Waters.

Roger started his working career with his father at Yoder's Shell Station in Shipshewana, where he later became the owner/operator. In 1985 he became a licensed insurance agent and began Yoder Insurance Company in Shipshewana until his retirement in 2010.

In his retirement, from 2010 until 2018, he assisted bereaved families at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury.

He was a lifetime member of Shore Church, where he served as the first church moderator and also had taught Sunday school.

He served on the Shipshewana Town Council for 30 years, 26 of those as the Town Council president. He was a member of the Shipshewana Volunteer Fire Department for 26 years, seven of those years serving as the fire chief. He was a charter member of the Shipshewana Lions Club and served his 1W service in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was an avid sports fan and loved following the Chicago Cubs, IU basketball and the Indianapolis Colts.

Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Shore Church to travel in a funeral procession tribute, leaving the church at 11:30 a.m., and traveling through Shipshewana, pausing at the Wolfe Community Building to pay respect to Roger for his many years of community service. The procession will then continue to the Shipshewana Fire Department where it will then circle back south to make a final pass through town.

A public Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.

Services will be conducted by Pastors Carl Horner and Nic Raber.

Burial will be at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana.

Memorials may be given to Shore Church or Parkview Hospice.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -