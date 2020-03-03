KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory
3985 E Church St
Hamilton, IN 46742
(260) 488-2164
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolland Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolland Sanders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rolland Sanders Obituary

HAMILTON - Rolland L. Sanders, 93, of Hamilton, died on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence.

Rolland was born on March 4, 1926, in Franklin Township, DeKalb County, Indiana, the son of the late Kenneth H. and Alva (Little) Sanders.

He was a 1944 graduate of Hamilton High School.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in World War II.

He married Suzann H. Meeks on Dec. 1, 1966, in Ashley Indiana, and she preceded him in death on April 27, 2005.

Rolland worked for Dana Corporation as furnace operator for more than 20 years.

Surviving are his stepson, Randy J. (Nicole) Harness, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Cecilia R. Harness, of Hamilton; 13 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren; three sisters, Anna Mae "Pat" (Jerry) Platt, of Hudson, Indiana, Phyllis Drozda, of Grant Park, Illinois, and Sharon (Don) Gram, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Suzann; four stepsons, DeWayne, Lance, Mac and Larry Harness; four brothers, Cletus, Harold, Oscar and Maynard Sanders; and one sister, Laura Jones.

Visitation for Rolland L. Sanders will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the funeral home, with Rodney Snyder officiating.

Interment will follow at Eddy Cemetery, with Military Graveside Rites accorded by Hamilton American Legion Post 467.

In lieu of flowers, the family request those planning an expression of sympathy, to consider memorial contributions be made to Parkview Hospital Hospice Care.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rolland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -