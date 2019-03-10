HOWE - Rollin Schrock, 87, of Howe died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

He was born on April 17, 1931, in LaGrange to Andrew I. and Lillie (Shrock) Schrock.

Rollin was a farmer. He also worked in manufacturing for Fan Coach and Coachmen RV.

He was a lifelong member of the Emma Church. Rollin was a member of the NCHA Camping Club and loved to go camping with his family. He had an eye for the beauty of nature and loved to take photographs of scenes he appreciated. He farmed with Allis-Chalmers tractors and enjoyed helping to rebuild an Allis lawn tractor with his son, Scott.

On December 11, 1954, he married Montey Catherine Bowman at the Emma Church. Montey preceded him in death on April 24, 2006.

Surviving Rollin are his three children; Brenda (John) McClure of Elkhart, James Schrock of Wolcottville, and Scott Schrock (Fiancée, Laura Rang) of Shipshewana, eight grandchildren; Julie (Chris) Cline, Kaitlin (Dave) Hart, Brady Schrock, Leigha Schrock, Ashtin Kaminer, Jessica Schrock, Matthew Schrock and Lindsey Schrock, nine great-grandchildren; Isaac Cline, Caleb Cline, Aryana Schrock, Rylinn Kaminer, Jace Rang, Myles Rang, Jackson Hart, Sophia Hart and Kipton Schrock and a brother; Fred Schrock.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a wife, a son, Michael Schrock, who died in 2002, a sister; Nedra Francis and five brothers; Frank Schrock, Freeman Schrock, Harley Schrock, Orla Schrock and Marion Schrock.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Emma Church with the Rev. Gene Hartman officiating.

Burial will take place at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Visitation will be held at the Emma Church on Tuesday, March 12 from 4-8 p.m.

Memorials may be contributed in Rollin's memory to the Emma Church or the Gift of Life Transplant House No. 2, Rochester, Minnesota.

Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange.