|
HAMILTON - Ronald G. Abraham, 80, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Cameron Memorial Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
Ron was born on Aug. 7, 1939, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of the late Dr. Max (Doc) and Galia (Kaufman) Abraham.
He was a 1957 graduate of Edon High School. Ron received his bachelor's degree from Michigan State University in 1962. He attained his master's degree from Ohio University in 1987, graduating with his daughter Sandy.
Ron married Carol Jean Nelson on March 24, 1962, in West Branch, Michigan, and she survives.
Ron spent 23 years working the U.S. Forest Service in six states. Part of his time was as a District Ranger in Southern Ohio. He then worked as Chief of the Ohio Division of Forestry for 13 years. Upon retirement, a 69-acre site in Sandusky County, Ohio, was dedicated as the "Ronald G. Abraham Forest" by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
He was a quiet man but had a love for visiting National Parks. Smokey Bear was a lifetime friend. His traveling with Carol Jean included 49 states, most of Europe, Canada, Scandinavia, and eight summers he lectured on the Mississippi River boats.
He treasured the time he could spend with family, following their activities and encouraging their endeavors.
He was an active member and past president of the Hamilton Lions Club. Ron served on the Board of the Hamilton Lake Association and was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Jean, of Hamilton, Indiana; two daughters, Brenda (Robert) Griffin, of West Branch, Michigan, and Sandy (Mark) Kleiman, of Lake Barrington, Illinois; five grandchildren, Delani Griffin, Riley Griffin, Robby Griffin, Maggie Kleiman and Max Kleiman; and one sister, Carolyn Kaltenbach, of Lyndon, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother-in-law, Edwin Kaltenbach.
Due to the health emergency, private family services were held at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton.
Interment was made at Hamilton Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life service for Ron will be held at a later date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Hamilton Lions Club or to Hamilton United Methodist Church.
During this time of shelter at home, please express your condolences to the family through our website at www.oberlinturnbull.com.