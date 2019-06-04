KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krill Funeral Service
114 E Hull St
Edgerton, OH 43517
(419) 298-2329
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Blair

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Blair Obituary

EDGERTON, Ohio - Ronald E. Blair, 72, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 12:32 p.m., on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his home after an extended illness.

Mr. Blair was a 1964 graduate of Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Indiana, and had been employed as a machinist and in assembly by Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne, Indiana, retiring with 30 years of service.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton and Knights of Columbus Council #1494.

Always hard at work, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing and vacationing with family.

Ronald E. Blair was born on July 27, 1946, in Garrett, Indiana, a son of A. Dean and Garland Virginia (Dohner) Blair.

He married his wife of 53 years, Donna D. Cape, on Aug. 7, 1965, in Edgerton and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Julia (Scott) Ruppert, of Hicksville, Ohio, and Brenda (Kevin) Beck, of Bryan, Ohio; one son, Jim (Vicki) Blair, of Edgerton; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Sindel, Scott Sindel Stacey (Wes) Stevenson, Tyler Blair, Lindsi Blair, Bronson Beck, Travis Beck, and Carl Ruppert; two great-grandchildren, Emory Sindel and Kinley "Smidgette" Stevenson; one brother, Steven (Carol) Blair, of Hamilton, Indiana; and one sister, Judy (Marvin) Baker, also of Hamilton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bill Blair; and a son-in-law, Rod Sindel.

Visitation will be held on today, June 4, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, followed by a Scripture service at 8 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton.

Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professional Home Care and Hospice or .

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krill Funeral Service
Download Now