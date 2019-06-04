EDGERTON, Ohio - Ronald E. Blair, 72, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 12:32 p.m., on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his home after an extended illness.

Mr. Blair was a 1964 graduate of Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Indiana, and had been employed as a machinist and in assembly by Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne, Indiana, retiring with 30 years of service.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton and Knights of Columbus Council #1494.

Always hard at work, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing and vacationing with family.

Ronald E. Blair was born on July 27, 1946, in Garrett, Indiana, a son of A. Dean and Garland Virginia (Dohner) Blair.

He married his wife of 53 years, Donna D. Cape, on Aug. 7, 1965, in Edgerton and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Julia (Scott) Ruppert, of Hicksville, Ohio, and Brenda (Kevin) Beck, of Bryan, Ohio; one son, Jim (Vicki) Blair, of Edgerton; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Sindel, Scott Sindel Stacey (Wes) Stevenson, Tyler Blair, Lindsi Blair, Bronson Beck, Travis Beck, and Carl Ruppert; two great-grandchildren, Emory Sindel and Kinley "Smidgette" Stevenson; one brother, Steven (Carol) Blair, of Hamilton, Indiana; and one sister, Judy (Marvin) Baker, also of Hamilton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bill Blair; and a son-in-law, Rod Sindel.

Visitation will be held on today, June 4, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, followed by a Scripture service at 8 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton.

Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professional Home Care and Hospice or .

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.