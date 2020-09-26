ALBION - Ronald Eugene Cable, age 69, of Albion, Indiana, was found deceased on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Cable was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Feb. 21, 1951, to Eugene Walter Cable and Berniece Viola (Shell) Cable.

He graduated from Carroll High School and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era.

He was employed for 30 years with Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne.

Ron was an outdoorsman and he loved canoeing, kayaking, backpacking.

Survivors include his sisters, Kim Young, of Alma, Arkansas, Lesa and Dale Wimberley, of Mountainburg, Arkansas, and Sandra and Robert Cooper, of Omaha, Texas.

A memorial service with military honors will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Pastor Ron Stratman will officiate the service.

Burial will take place later at Fort Smith National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.