1/1
Ronald Cable
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALBION - Ronald Eugene Cable, age 69, of Albion, Indiana, was found deceased on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Cable was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Feb. 21, 1951, to Eugene Walter Cable and Berniece Viola (Shell) Cable.

He graduated from Carroll High School and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era.

He was employed for 30 years with Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne.

Ron was an outdoorsman and he loved canoeing, kayaking, backpacking.

Survivors include his sisters, Kim Young, of Alma, Arkansas, Lesa and Dale Wimberley, of Mountainburg, Arkansas, and Sandra and Robert Cooper, of Omaha, Texas.

A memorial service with military honors will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Pastor Ron Stratman will officiate the service.

Burial will take place later at Fort Smith National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hite Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hite Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved