ANGOLA - Ronald P. Grisez, 78, of Angola, formerly of Maumee, Ohio, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.

He was born on Feb. 1, 1941, in Logansport, Indiana, to Paul and Esther (Evert) Grisez. He married Margene R. Grisez on Aug. 19, 1967.

He retired from Eagle Picher Barings in Delta, Ohio.

He was a member of Lake Missionary Church in Angola.

Mr. Grisez served his country in the United State Air Force.

He was a member of the VFW in Maumee, Ohio.

Surviving are his wife, Margene R. Grisez, of Angola; son, Paul (Carrie) Grisez, of Maumee, Ohio; three daughters, Tammy Grisez, of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Deborah (Ken) Knight, of Maumee, Ohio, and Christina (Marc) Agney, of Wheeler, Illinois, and his two sisters-in-law, Pat (Bob) Augustine, of Jackson, Tennessee, and Bonnie (Joel) Beebe, of Mooresville, Indiana. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Grisez; his mother, Esther (Evert) Grisez Wilson; and his step-father, Raymond Wilson.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Lake Missionary Church, 9030 W. U.S. 20, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Richard Warren officiating.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Lake Missionary Church in Angola.

Committal services will be at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560.

Memorial Donations may be made to Lake Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.