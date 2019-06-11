ANGOLA - Ronald "Mike" Hantz, 81, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1938, in Angola, Indiana, to Robert and Alice (Robinson) Hantz.

He married Donelda L. Elliott on Oct. 8, 1976.

Mr. Hantz was head custodian for Angola Middle School and retired in 2000. He also farmed and had worked previously for Powers & Sons in Montpelier, Ohio; part-time at Pence's Concessions in Bryan, Ohio; and Steuben County Highway Department.

He was a member of Fremont Moose Lodge.

Surviving are his wife, Donelda "Donnie" Hantz, of Angola; son, Todd (Karma) Austin, of Fremont; three daughters, Viki (Terry) Anderson, Sandy (Rick Curtland) Austin and Annette Sue Austin, all of Angola; and his twin brother, Donald "Ike" (Linda) Hantz, of Angola. Also surviving are four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dean Hantz and Alfred Hantz; and two sisters, Maxine Hantz and Wilma Draper.

Funeral services will be at held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, with Pastor Jon Bruney officiating.

Burial will be at Powers Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Steuben County Cancer Association.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.