KIMMELL - Ronald Ray Heffner, age 86, of Kimmell, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at 2:05 p.m. at Northridge Village in Albion.

He was born Aug. 25, 1932, the son of Ray and Mildred (Huff) Heffner. On June 8, 1953, he married Peggy J. Robinson; she preceded him in death on June 17, 2014.

Ron is survived by two sons, Tony (Teresa) Heffner of Kimmell, and Nick (Roberta) Heffner of Sylvan Lake; five grandchildren, Troy, Teren, Tanner, Lucas and Reghan Heffner; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Gorsuch, of Kimmell.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and two siblings, Orvaleen Schlotterback and Tharon Heffner.

Ron graduated from Cromwell High School in 1952 and went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He was a barber for many years and retired from Maple Leaf Farms in 2000. Ron also worked for Fairmont Homes for over 20 years. He loved fishing and gardening, and was a member of Kimmell United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held in Ron's honor on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Pastor Stuart Mutzfeld will officiate. Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, where military honors will be conducted.

Family and friends will be received prior to the service on Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Kimmell United Methodist Church, P.O. BOX 36, Kimmell, IN 46760.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.