Ronald Herrick
1938 - 2020
BUTLER - Ronald Lee Herrick, age 82, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his Butler home.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1938, in Paulding County, Ohio, to Fordyce and Mildred (Easterday) Herrick.

He graduated from Butler High School in 1956.

Mr. Herrick married Gay Anne Keesler on Nov. 23, 1957, in Butler.

He worked for Hendrickson Tandem Suspension in Butler for 36 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of the United Workers Union, where he was an officer and actually helped negotiate contracts over the years.

Mr. Herrick was a talented artist and enjoyed painting for many years. He was a past member of the Fort Wayne Art Guild.

He was also an active member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.

Ron and Gay liked to bowl and participated in several bowling leagues in Hicksville, Butler and Auburn.

Survivors include his wife, Gay Anne Herrickm of Butler; son and daughter-in-law, Steven Lee and Teresa Herrick, of Auburn; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa G. and Jeffery Myers, of Auburn and Sheila Jean and Darrel Reinhart, of Auburn; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Adam Herrick; one sister, Patricia Hart Gumbert; and two brothers, Donald Lee Herrick and Robert Brickel.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with the Rev. Mike Smith, of Norris Chapel United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children in care of Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509 or to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 2, 2020.
