AUBURN - Dr. Ronald D. Huguenard, 82, of Auburn and formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Chandler Place in Kendallville.

Dr. Huguenard was born on May 27, 1937, in Fort Wayne, to Clem and Irene (Harber) Huguenard.

After high school he graduated fromIndiana University School of Optometry.

He married Cheryl A. (Klenack) Huguenard on Oct. 22, 1977, in Fort Wayne.

She preceded him in death on June 4, 2017.

Dr. Huguenard had a private optometry practice in Fort Wayne for 38 ½ years, retiring in 2000.

In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, being at the lake, and he was an avid sports fan, especially for IU sports.

Survivors include four daughters from his first marriage, Elizabeth and Steve Slabaugh, of Auburn, Karen and Steve Palumbo, of Auburn, Susan and Jack Lewis, of Baroda, Michigan, and Ann Huguenard and Amanda Harris of Palm Springs, California; six grandchildren, Crystal Getts, Houston Smith, Joe Palumbo, Eric Palumbo, Jacob Palumbo, and Ethan Weldert; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Elenore Wheeler, of Chicago, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Cheryl Huguenard; and two brothers, Herbert Huguenard and Ken Huguenard.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.