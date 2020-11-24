ANGOLA - Ronald J. "Ronnie" Lee, 83, of Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.

He was born on March 23, 1937, at his family home in Fremont, Indiana, to George and Maradah M. (Jordan) Lee.

Ronnie worked at the Brokaw Theatre and Strand Theatre for several years before retiring.

Surviving are his sister, Diana L. Beer, of Fremont, Indiana; brother, Donald (Bonnie) Lee, of Arcadia, Florida; and sister-in-law, Virginia Lee. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Franklin Lee Sr., and John Lee.

There will be no services at this time.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.