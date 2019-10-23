KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Ronald Leighty


1946 - 2019
Ronald Leighty Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Ronald Lynn Leighty, 73, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Leighty was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 15, 1946, to Frank Duran and Bondell Elizabeth (Gunder) Leighty. They preceded him in death.

He graduated from Kendallville High School in 1964.

He honorably served his country from 1966-1968, in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He married Nancy Ann Montieth on Sept. 7, 1968, in Silvis, Illinois.

Early on, Ron was employed by Caterpillar Corporation in Davenport, Iowa. He also worked at Kraft Foods and Noble County Transit System in Kendallville.

He was a life member of American Legion Post 86, V.F.W. Post 2749, and past member of the Moose, all in Kendallville.

Ron's survivors include his wife, Nancy Leighty, of Kendallville; sons, Scott and Amber Leighty, of Albion, Todd Leighty, of Fort Wayne, and Chad and Crystal Leighty, of Columbia City; daughter, Jill Floyd, of Lewisville, Texas; four grandchildren, Grace Leighty, Avery Leighty, Cayden Leighty, and Camarie Leighty; sister, Connie and Terry Hanks, of Fort Wayne; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert and Pat Montieth, of Port Byron, Illinois, Patsy and Dan Steelandt, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Cherie and Greg Davis, of Jefferson, North Carolina, and John Montieth and Karl Wolf, of Clinton, Iowa.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bondie; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Alice (Benda) Montieth; and brother-in-law, Thomas Montieth.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home with an hour of visitation prior to the service.

Burial with military honors will take place at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Leighty family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 23, 2019
