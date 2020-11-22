AUBURN - Ronald D. Mautner, 76, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1944, in Tallahassee, Florida, to Claude E. and Viola L. (Meyer) Mautner.

Ron was an entrepreneur. He was a local investor, owning several properties in downtown Auburn. He also owned an antique shop in Auburn and was an interior designer, owning Indiana Drapery Inc., also in Auburn.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, David and Lindsay Mautner, of Auburn; three grandchildren; sister, Claudia L. Mautner, of Overland, Missouri; sister-in-law, Mary Joy Mautner, of St. Louis, Missouri; and one niece; and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sarah M. Mautner; daughter, Lisa Mautner; and a brother, Gary M. Mautner.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Catholic Cemetery, 1312 N. Main St., Auburn, with Father Tim Wrozek officiating.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, prior to the graveside service at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

Per the governor's mandate, masks and social distancing are required. There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors need to be prepared to wait outdoors.

Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.