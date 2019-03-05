HAMILTON - Ronald Duane Oberlin, 87 years, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Aperion Care of Angola, with his family with him. Duane was born Aug. 14, 1931, near Hamilton, the son of the late Harry D. and Mildred Ruth (Opdycke) Oberlin. Duane was a 1949 graduate of Hamilton High School. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, stationed in Japan for a year. Duane married Donna M. Friskney on March 15, 1953, in the Edon Church of Christ, Edon, Ohio, and she survives. Duane was a farmer, Realtor and auctioneer for many years. He served his community in many ways. He served on the Hamilton School Board for eight years, REMC Board, DHIA Board, Edon Farmers Co-op and the Maumee Valley Water Board and served as the auctioneer for the 4-H Fair Auction for many years. He was a member of the Hamilton Church of Christ where he served on the Church Administrative Board as well as serving as a deacon. He was also a charter member of the Hamilton American Legion Post 467. Duane enjoyed raising beef cattle and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren show in 4-H. He also found pleasure in playing his banjo and singing. He truly treasured his family more than anything else. Surviving is his wife, Donna of Hamilton; three children, Daniel D. (Deborah) Oberlin of Fort Wayne, Deanna M. (Michael) Holden of Hamilton and Donald L. (Debra) Oberlin also of Hamilton; nine grandchildren, Dustin (Kimberly) Oberlin, Ashley (Timothy) Robinson, Chase (April) Holden, Casey (Lisa) Holden, Whitney (Ben Kauser) Holden, Haley (Corey) Manahan, Brady (Olivia) Oberlin, Aaron O'Connor and Jared O'Connor; 14 great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Wynston, Eden, Emri, Jhett, June, Callie, Evie, Hudson, Cohen, Wrenn, Arleigh, Cooper and Paisley; and one sister, Donna Gene (Robert) Hamman of Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation for Ronald Duane Oberlin will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. in the Hamilton Church of Christ, 4045 E. Bellefontaine Road. Visitation will continue Friday, March 8, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., also at the Hamilton Church of Christ where his funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Alexander officiating. Interment will follow in Hamilton Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded by the Hamilton American Legion Post 467. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy consider memorial contributions be made to the Hamilton Church of Christ Building Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at oberlinturnbull.com.