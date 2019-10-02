Home

Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Assembly of God
Fort Wayne, IN
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
First Assembly of God
Fort Wayne, IN
Ronald Peare Obituary

GREENWICH, New York - Ronald Dean Peare, known as Dean by his loved ones, unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, at the young age of 51.

He was born on April 25, 1968, to Ronald and Rheba Peare.

Dean was preceded in death by his father. His mother survives in Elida, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda and their five children, Jadon, Olivia, Aubrie, Jesse and Jakeb, who reside in Avilla, Indiana. Dean is also survived by a younger brother, Eric (Alisha) Peare; a nephew, Gavin; and niece, Neve, who reside in Florida.

Dean married the love of his life, Amanda, on July 30, 2009, at their log cabin, which they had built together. Dean was a devoted father and husband who did everything for his family. He was the ultimate provider, protector, husband and father.

Dean enjoyed being outdoors and could often be found on his tractor, riding four-wheelers, swimming in the pond, and just being with his family.

As a technical director for major sports networks, he traveled the world producing all kinds of sporting events. He had the opportunity to experience new countries, states and major landmarks across the world, most recently going to Korea to air the Winter Olympics, which was amazing. He was blessed to be surrounded by genuinely, wonderful co-workers, that we now consider our family. His passing leaves a gaping hole in all our hearts. Love you, The wife.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, followed by a celebration of life service at 6 p.m.

Services will be held at First Assembly of God in Fort Wayne, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, with Pastor Ron Hawkins officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Cornerstone Christian School, 4304 S. Oak St., Albion, IN 46701.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 2, 2019
