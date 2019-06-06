KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Rose

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Rose Obituary

PLEASANT LAKE - Ronald Roy "Ron" Rose, 74, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1945, in Niles, Michigan, to George "Scotty" and Audrey Lee (Hamrick) Rose.

Ron graduated from Buchanan High School in 1964, received his bachelor degree in education from Central Michigan University in 1969, and his master's degree in education from Indiana University in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He married Patricia Jo Adams on June 14, 1975.

Ron taught industrial arts from 1975-1989 when he retired from the DeKalb Central United School District.

He was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana and Buchanan Moose Lodge.

Ron enjoyed being on the Swiss Valley Ski Patrol and a range officer at Steuben County Conservation Club. He also like shooting guns and woodworking. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and pets.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Jo Rose, of Pleasant Lake; daughters, Cassandra Lee Rose (Gary Wappelhorst) and Lisa Marie Rose (Shawn) Miller, both of Pleasant Lake; and brother Gerald "Jerry" (Darnell) Rose, of Granger, Indiana. Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Lana Scott, Naomi Cabrera, Orion Miller and Azura Miller; and his mother-in-law, Donna Wolf Adams, of Cassopolis, Michigan.

Funeral services will be at noon on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Bracey officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 to noon on Monday, June 10, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at a later date at Mount Zion Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.

Memorials be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

Condolences may be expressed online through www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Download Now