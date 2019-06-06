PLEASANT LAKE - Ronald Roy "Ron" Rose, 74, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1945, in Niles, Michigan, to George "Scotty" and Audrey Lee (Hamrick) Rose.

Ron graduated from Buchanan High School in 1964, received his bachelor degree in education from Central Michigan University in 1969, and his master's degree in education from Indiana University in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He married Patricia Jo Adams on June 14, 1975.

Ron taught industrial arts from 1975-1989 when he retired from the DeKalb Central United School District.

He was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana and Buchanan Moose Lodge.

Ron enjoyed being on the Swiss Valley Ski Patrol and a range officer at Steuben County Conservation Club. He also like shooting guns and woodworking. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and pets.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Jo Rose, of Pleasant Lake; daughters, Cassandra Lee Rose (Gary Wappelhorst) and Lisa Marie Rose (Shawn) Miller, both of Pleasant Lake; and brother Gerald "Jerry" (Darnell) Rose, of Granger, Indiana. Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Lana Scott, Naomi Cabrera, Orion Miller and Azura Miller; and his mother-in-law, Donna Wolf Adams, of Cassopolis, Michigan.

Funeral services will be at noon on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Bracey officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 to noon on Monday, June 10, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at a later date at Mount Zion Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.

Memorials be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

Condolences may be expressed online through www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.