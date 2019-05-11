ALBION - Ronald "Ronnie" Sagarsee, 64, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home in Albion.

Mr. Sagarsee was born July 31, 1955, in Peru, Indiana, to Clarence and Betty Sagarsee. He married Cynthia Sagarsee in 1986. The Sagarsee family began their journey in Wabash County but have lived in Noble County for the past 25 years. Mr. Sagarsee worked as a local bartender. He later cared for his first grandson, Logan, building memories that will last a lifetime.

Mr. Sagarsee is survived by his wife, Cynthia Sagarsee of Albion; his son and daughter-in law, Sedrick and Amijo Sagarsee of Albion; and two grandchildren, Logan and Phoebe Sagarsee.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Clarence and Betty Sagarsee; and his brother and sister-in-law, Denny and Cindy Sagarsee.

Mr. Sagarsee will have a small celebration of life on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Wolf Lake VFW Post 4717. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mr. Sagarsee's life.

Arrangements are by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne.