LAGRANGE - Ronald L. Sisco, II, 50, of LaGrange, died unexpectedly Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1968, in Flint, Michigan, to Ronald L. and Shirley Ann (Stanley) Sisco.

Ron was a tool and die maker with Busche in Albion.

He loved his family and spending time with them, he told great jokes, was a bass fisherman, an avid hunter, loved listening to old country music, playing his guitar and U of M football. He never met a stranger. Or at least they weren't strangers long and he was not afraid to work hard.

On April 7, 1995, he married Heidi Fisher at the Valentine United Methodist Church. Heidi survives him in LaGrange.

Also surviving Ron are his four daughters, LaDora Smith of South Carolina, Caitlynn Justis (Austin Terry) of White Pigeon, Michigan, Morgan Sisco and Valerie Sisco both of LaGrange; an "adopted" daughter; Kathryn (Grant) Johnston of LaGrange; five grandchildren, Emmalee Bennett, Rylee Bennett, Madilynn Terry, Reagan Arseneau, and Theodore Johnston; three sisters, Terry (John) Bower and Rhonda (Michael) Groff all of Sturgis, Michigan, and Nicole Sisco of Florida; a sister and brother-in-law; Debra and Lee Evans of Wolcottville; mothers-in-law, Janie Lantz of LaGrange and Valerie Vaughn of Clearwater, Florida; two aunts and an uncle; four nieces and three nephews; and several great nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends; Terry McNamara and Dan (Karen) Maxwell, both of Kendallville.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Ann Sisco and a "special" uncle, Frank Stanley.

Funeral services will be held in Ronald's honor at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The Pastor Randy Evans will officiate the services.

Burial will take place at Pretty Prairie Cemetery, Howe.

A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. and from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday before the funeral services.

Pallbearers for Ron will be Justin Groff, Jackson Evans, Austin Evans, Terry McNamara, Dan Maxwell and Sam Bontrager.

Memorials may be contributed in Ron's memory to the Cleveland Clinic Eye Institute or the .

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com