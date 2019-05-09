HAMILTON - Ronald William Smith, 72, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in his residence.

Ron was born July 4, 1946, in Fort Wayne, the son of Orville and Norma Smith. He was a 1964 graduate of Elmhurst High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Indiana University Purdue University, Fort Wayne. Ron was a Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era. He married Judie D. Gerig on March 21, 1987, in Harlan, Indiana, and she survives. Ron spent his career as a quality engineer. He regularly attended Life Changing Church in Edgerton, Ohio, was a past commander of the Hamilton American Legion Post 467, and a board member of the Hamilton Lake Conservancy District. After retiring, Ron became a substitute teacher, working in the Hamilton Schools. He was a volunteer at Cameron Hospital in Angola. Ron loved lake life, spending time sitting on his deck, watching the lake, or taking a boat ride. He treasured the time he could spend with his family and friends making memories.

Surviving is his wife, Judie, of Hamilton; mother, Norma Smith of Indianapolis; sister, Sally (Jim) Wann of Indianapolis; four children, Marci (Rob) Smith of Raleigh, North Carolina, Steve (Kara) Smith of Angola, Angie (Jeremy) Hill of Hamilton and Mica McBride of Butler; and 10 grandchildren, Samee (Jake) Nicely, Zac (Sarah) Thiel, Jack (Tessah) Hill, Rilee McBride, Mileigh McBride, Chase Hill, Zoe McBride, Cooper Smith, Mason Smith and Marek Smith-Ward.

He was preceded in death by his father, Orville.

To honor Ron's wishes, there will be no visitation. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, Indiana.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Hamilton American Legion Post 467 or to the .

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at oberlinturnbull.com.