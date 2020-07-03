Ronald Walters

CLEAR LAKE - Ronald "Bones" Henry Walters joined the Lord on April 2, 2020, with his beloved wife, Diana "Dee", by his side. Our lives are forever changed and we are so very grateful for the many wonderful memories we had with our husband, father and papa.

He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 7, 1947, to Henry Loren Walters and Wanda (Patten) Walters. He was raised in Bryan, Ohio, and spent much of his childhood in Clear Lake, Indiana.

He was an accomplished pianist, spending most Sundays as a child playing the piano and organ in the church choir. At the age of 14, he began playing the piano in a college dance band at Defiance College.

Ron graduated from Bryan High School in 1965. He also attended Culver Military Academy during the summers, where he served in the Naval Band for three years, graduating in 1964, as company commander. Ron completed his business degree at Defiance College in 1970, and served in The Army Reserves from 1970-1975, in Bryan, Ohio.

Ron met the love of his life, Diana K. Werling, in 1967, at Kasota Island (Clear Lake, Indiana). They were married in 1974, and recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary in March.

His professional career began at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. He returned home to Bryan in 1972, as president of Walters & Peck Insurance. He celebrated his retirement in 2002 after 30 years.

He served on many boards: Grange Mutual Insurance Advisory Board, Midwestern Insurance Advisory, Ohio Professional Insurance Agents State Education Committee, Orchard Hills Country Club, and many more.

Ron was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church for 40 years. He and Dee joined Clear Lake Lutheran Church in 2011.

Bones will be greatly missed by his wife, Diana K. Walters, of Poinciana, Florida; son, Jason Henry Walters, of Lancaster, Ohio; daughter, Linsey Walters Desich, of West Palm Beach, Florida; granddaughter, Maya Kay Walters, of Ohio University; and his four-legged buddy, Baxter Henry.

Services will be held at Clear Lake Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, Indiana, on Aug. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to Clear Lake Lutheran Church, 270 Outer Drive, Fremont, IN 46737 or The Culver Educational Foundation, 1300 Academy Road #153, Culver, IN 46511