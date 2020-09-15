1/1
Ronald Wareing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MCCORDSVILLE - Ronald A. Wareing, age 85, of McCordsville, Indiana, and formerly of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the St. Vincent Hospice Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1935, in Allen Park, Michigan, to Herbert and Mildred (Starin) Wareing. After high school, he attended Hillsdale College, before graduating from Purdue University with a degree in Organizational Leadership.

Mr. Wareing married Sandra Sue Hamilton in 1987, in Fort Wayne. She preceded him in death on July 16, 2015.

Ron worked for Magnavox in Fort Wayne for 30 years. He was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church, Raytheon Management Club, Fort Wayne Elks and Magnavox Golf Association.

He and Sandy liked to travel and they enjoyed their Hamilton Lake home.

Survivors include his sons, Michael, of Noblesville and Scott, of Hamilton; six grandchildren and their spouses, Angela and Kevin Gunkel, Jaimee Wareing, Bradley Wareing, Tyler Hamilton, Trevor Hamilton and Tanner Hamilton; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Monce, of Fort Wayne; and brother, Larry Wareing, of Northville, New York.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Sandra Wareing.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.

A memorial service will be held following the visitation on Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Entombment will take place at Concordia Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Memorial donations may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved