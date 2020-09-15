Ronald Wareing

MCCORDSVILLE - Ronald A. Wareing, age 85, of McCordsville, Indiana, and formerly of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the St. Vincent Hospice Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1935, in Allen Park, Michigan, to Herbert and Mildred (Starin) Wareing. After high school, he attended Hillsdale College, before graduating from Purdue University with a degree in Organizational Leadership.

Mr. Wareing married Sandra Sue Hamilton in 1987, in Fort Wayne. She preceded him in death on July 16, 2015.

Ron worked for Magnavox in Fort Wayne for 30 years. He was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church, Raytheon Management Club, Fort Wayne Elks and Magnavox Golf Association.

He and Sandy liked to travel and they enjoyed their Hamilton Lake home.

Survivors include his sons, Michael, of Noblesville and Scott, of Hamilton; six grandchildren and their spouses, Angela and Kevin Gunkel, Jaimee Wareing, Bradley Wareing, Tyler Hamilton, Trevor Hamilton and Tanner Hamilton; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Monce, of Fort Wayne; and brother, Larry Wareing, of Northville, New York.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Sandra Wareing.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.

A memorial service will be held following the visitation on Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Entombment will take place at Concordia Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Memorial donations may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.