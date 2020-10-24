SYRACUSE - Ronnie Cornett, 77, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away at 11:07 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Syracuse.

He was born on April 11, 1943, in Carrie, Kentucky, to Lawrence and Dallie (Salients) Cornett.

He grew up in Kentucky, and attend public schools there.

He was married on March 20, 1965, to Beverly Ann Grove, who preceded him in death on Feb. 28, 2009.

He retired from Walker Manufacturing in Ligonier and formerly worked at Kendallville Foundry for 20 years.

He lived most of his life in the Rome City area until moving to Syracuse three years ago. He was raised in the Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Wendy McKinley, of Syracuse; and son, Lawrence "Lonnie" (Laura) Cornett, of Huron, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Cory, Zakerey, Keylah, Alysha, Benjamin, Jacob and Kathrine; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Wilma Sue Cornett, of Kendallville; two half-sisters, Faye Fowler, of Auburn and Alice Hall, of Kentucky; and half-brother, Rayburn Cornett, of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and three brothers, Carroll "Buster", Victor and Brode Cornett.

Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. S.R. 15, Warsaw, Indiana.

A private graveside service will be at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Stroh, Indiana.

Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.

Preferred memorials may be given to the donor's choice.

