Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
NORTH MANCHESTER - Roosevelt Brown, 84, of Huntington, Indiana, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Peabody Retirement Center in North Manchester, Indiana.

He was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Morehead, Kentucky, to Jasper and Stille (Binion) Brown.

He married Rosemary Horne. She preceded him in death on April 1, 1989.

Mr. Brown retired from Foley Pattern in Auburn.

Surviving are his companion, Irene Brown, of Auburn; a daughter, Lisa (Barb Jones) Brown, of Huntington; a son, Jeff Brown, of Chicago; three stepdaughters, Debby Nitzke, Vickie Peden, and Joni Knight; two stepsons, Gary "Butch" Bailey, and Todd Bailey; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Goldie and Clairie.

He was also preceded in death by several siblings.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Douglas Hartle officiating.

Burial will be at Brushy Chapel Cemetery at a later date.

Calling is Wednesday, Nov, 13, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Noble County Humane Shelter, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 12, 2019
