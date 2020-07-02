1/1
Rosa Moreland
1937 - 2020
AUBURN - Rosa M. Moreland, 83. of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at CHP Home Care and Hospice in Defiance, Ohio.

She was born on March 5, 1937, in Glenmore, Ohio, to Homer Earl and Flossie Mae (Etchason) Shaffer.

She was a 1955 graduate of Hoaglin Jackson High School in VanWert County, Ohio.

Rosa worked at K & L Stamping in Kendallville and then at Eaton Corporation in Kendallville as a purchasing manager, before retiring in 2002.

She was a member of County Line Church of God in Auburn.

Rosa married Gerald W. Moreland on Dec. 23, 1983, in VanWert, Ohio, and he passed away on Oct. 8, 2015.

Surviving are four children, Frank Robey Jr., of Cecil, Ohio, Steven Robey, of VanWert, Ohio, Theresa Robey, of Garrett, Greg (Diane) Robey, of Ellijay, Georgia; three stepchildren, Robert (Jodi) Moreland, of Fremont, Renee (Donnie) Gould, of Stuart, Florida, and Randy (Amy) Moreland, of Auburn; 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; a sister, Gladys (Ronald) Mumma, of Woodburn; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Shaffer, of Delphos, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Daniel Robey; and two brothers, William C. Shaffer and Rex E. Shaffer.

Services will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1865 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Calling is three hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be given in Rosa's name to Friends of the Garrett Public Library c/o Nick Stephan, 107 W. Houston St., Garrett, IN 46738 or Greater Fort Wayne Area Alzheimer's Association.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
JUL
3
Service
01:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
