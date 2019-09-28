|
FORT WAYNE - Rosa "Rose" Pontecorvo, 95, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Sept. 25, 2019, at Five Star Residence in Fort Wayne.
Rose was born Sept. 11, 1924, in South Bend, Indiana.
She was the daughter of Nicolo` and Rosaria Bada. They preceded her in death.
Prior to her marriage, she worked for a dental office and for Studebaker Automobile Company.
She was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church and a former member of St. Henry Catholic Church, bridge club and euchre club.
She was a great cook, enjoyed traveling, crocheting, knitting and crafting hangers with yarn, and had a devout faith and dedication to her husband and family.
Rose is survived by her husband of 64 years, Salvatore; children, Mark (Debra) Pontecorvo, of Angola, Gina (Richard Gerasch) Pontecorvo, of Commerce Township, Michigan, John Pontecorvo of New Haven, Paul Pontecorvo of Milan, Italy, and Carl (Lisa) Pontecorvo, of Angola; grandchildren, Sarah, Samuel, Kristofer, Maria, Sash, Niko and Lilianna; great-grandson, Jaxson; sister-in-law, Dolores Bada; and Goddaughters, Linda Drummond and Lindsay Willis.
Rose was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary (Howard) Mellott and Adalgesia Bada; and brother, Anthony Bada.
Rose was an RCIA sponsor to the late Wanda Jacobson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the rosary recited at 3:30 p.m.
Entombment will be at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.