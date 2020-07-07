Rosalee Reade

ANGOLA - Rosalee S. Reade went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home in Angola, Indiana, after a six-year battle with a brain disease.

She was born on March 3, 1950, in Jackson, Michigan, to Rolland and Anna (Thompson) Kilburn. Her biological mother is Jerry Britton, of Camden, Michigan.

She married the love of her life, Donald A. Reade, on March 28, 1970.

She worked as a secretary at Angola High School for 47 ½ years.

Everyone knew and loved Rosie. She always had a smile on her face and was so kind to everyone. Everyone knew Rosie's voice as soon as she answered the phone at the high school. Teachers would say, "If you have a question or need to know something, ask Rosie."

Surviving are her daughters, Carrie A. Reade, of Angola, Indiana, and Angela K. (Dave) Diehl, of Angola; goddaughter, Megan K. Peel, of Angola, Indiana; three grandchildren, Angel Shockley, of Angola, Indiana, Tyler Reade, of Hamilton, Indiana and Brandon Diehl, of Angola, Indiana; mother, Jerry Britton, of Camden, Michigan; brother, Bruce (Miriam) Britton, of Hillsdale, Michigan; sisters, Tara (David) Smith, of Camden, Michigan, Mitzi (Jim) Begley, of Reading, Michigan, and Julia Lee, of Nashville, Tennessee. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rolland and Anna Kilburn; loving husband, Donald A. Reade, in 2000; grandchild, Michael D. Diehl, in 2008; and niece, Autumn Britton, in 1999.

Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Norman Fuller officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 to noon, prior to the service at the church on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Memorials in Rosie's memory may be made to the family to help with expenses in care of Carrie A. Reade.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.