Rosalie Malott
Rosalie Malott

LAGRANGE - Rosalie nee Potts (Cook) Malott, of LaGrange, Indiana and St. Joseph, Michigan passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home.

She was born on June 15th 1936, in South Zanesville, Ohio to Clifford and Leone Potts.

Rosalie married David A. Cook on Oct. 23, 1954 who preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 2002. On Sept. 4, 2004 she married Herbert F. Malott.

Rosalie was employed over 30 years at St. Joseph Savings & Loan where she retired as vice president of the mortgage & loan department.

Her greatest joys were time spent with family and friends as well as cooking the most fantastic Sunday dinners. She will be deeply missed by all who have known her. Rosalie was a stranger to no one. Once you met her, you were friends. When Rosalie asked, "how are you?", she truly wanted to know.

Being a woman of strong faith provided her the strength and guidance to face challenges and offer wonderful words of wisdom and council throughout her life.

She was proceeded in death were her parents, one sister, two brothers and a son, Robert A. Cook.

Rosalie is survived by her husband, Herbert; son, Steven (Denise) Cook; daughters, Julie (John) Roose and Susan (Brian) Patzer; grandchildren, Brandon (Kara) Dipert, Katie (David) Moran, Kim (Jordan) O'Hearn, Tyler Cook, Ellen Steinbrook; great grandchildren, Madison, Norah, Porter & Lucy; step-children, Diana Malott, Mike (Reese) Malott; step-grandchildren, Shon & Sarah; step-great-grandchildren, Kirie & Charlotte; and three brothers, Emmett (Ed), Boyd (Butch) and Jack Potts.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph, Michigan with Pastor Joan Oleson, officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Bluff Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Following the state guideline mask will be required while present at the funeral home and graveside.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice, 1900 Carew St. #6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.

Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 10, 2020.
