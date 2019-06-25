KPCNews Obituaries
|
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Rosanna Showalter


1928 - 2019
Rosanna Showalter Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Rosanna J. (Stamm) Showalter, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on June 22, 2019.

Born on April 24, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Charles H. and Kaythryn I. (Carr) Stamm. They are deceased.

She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne, and sang in the choir for more than 50 years.

Rosanna attended Olivet University, majoring in music, and was a featured soloist with the Tokheim Choir.

She is survived by her brothers, Jim (Nicki) Stamm, of Auburn; and Lee (Anne) Stamm, of Kennewick, Washington. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Showalter, in 2000; and brother, Paul W. Stamm.

A gathering to celebrate Rosanna's life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at DO McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.

Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne.

Memorial donations may be given to Faith United Methodist Church, 207 E. Dewald St., Fort Wayne.

Published in KPCNews on June 25, 2019
