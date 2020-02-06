KPCNews Obituaries
|
Services
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Lindsay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Lindsay

Rose Lindsay Obituary

LIGONIER - Rose Marie Lindsay, 83, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 12:20 a.m., at Avalon Village in Ligonier.

She was born on Feb. 8, 1936, to Russell and Maude (Gross) Johnson, in Noble County, Indiana.

On Jan. 31, 1953, she married Alfred LeRoy Lindsay Sr., in Ligonier.

Rose worked at Starcraft, Sroufe Manufacturing and Tower Ribbon for many years.

She loved to travel, take pictures, and garden. She was also an avid collector of amethysts, rocks, and Elvis memorabilia. More than anything, Rose loved her kids and grandkids dearly.

She is survived by her children, Edith "Sue" Lindsay, of Ligonier, Richard (Cindy) Lindsay, of Orland, Alfred Lindsay Jr., of Ligonier, Thomas (Janet) Lindsay, of Ligonier, Charles (Jennifer) Martin, of LaGrange, Tina (Michael) Walton, of New Paris, and James Brown, of New Paris; 16 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Johnson, of South Vienna, Ohio; two sons-in-law, Dennis Peoples, of Wolcottville, and Kenneth Brown, of Ligonier; along with a large extended family and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfred; two daughters, Nondus Brown and Dixie L. Peoples; a great-grandson, Rodney "RJ" Bowman Jr.; two sisters; and two brothers.

A funeral service will be held in Rose's honor at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier.

Pastor John Lutton will officiate.

Burial will be follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.

Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2020, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Yeager Funeral Home.

Memorial donations are to the Hemophilia Foundation of Indiana or the .

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 6, 2020
