Rose Tucker
ALBION - Rose Estelle Tucker, age 70, of Albion, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Tucker was born in Wolf Lake on Dec. 17, 1949 to the late Donald Coe and Edith Marie (Jeffries) Poage.

She graduated from Albion-Jefferson High School in 1967 and employed with King-Seeley, Flint & Walling and the Budd Company.

Survivors include her daughters; Jessica and Rick Born, Albion, Jan Christian, Kendallville, Jennifer and Michael Egly, Avilla, Edith Tucker, Waterloo and sons; Charles and Rebecca Tucker, Waterloo, Carey and Elizabeth Tucker, Albion and Lucas Tucker, Waterloo, as well as 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Donna and Bob Dembinski of Colorado Springs, Colorado and a brother, Shane Wyatt of Albion.

She was preceded in death by her brothers lake Poage, Randy Poage and Robert Poage.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 12, 2020.
